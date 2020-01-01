(570) 322-4646 lycospca@lycomingspca.org

We are open by appointment. Please call 570-322-4646 for your appointment. We ask that you wear a mask when you come in. The SPCA is following CDC and PA Dept. of Health guidelines by limiting the number of people in the shelter, social distancing, and sanitation. We appreciate your cooperation.

Since 1892: Connecting best friends for over 125 years!

The region’s only full-service shelter accepting and adopting ALL types of domestic animals. We are your resource for reporting and investigating animal abuse.

Your support of our privately run SPCA stays right here. Thank YOU!

Tips for Pet Owners for the Fourth of July

Did you know that shelters across America see a surge of lost pets on the Fourth of July? Fireworks, picnics, and travel can cause pets to become disoriented and frightened. Here are some tips for both before and during the holiday to keep your pet safe. Before the...
A Fairytale Ending for Shut-Down Baby

A landlord's policy was the magic key for Baby. Baby had been at the Lycoming County SPCA for almost two years and was nearing her seventeenth, yes, seventeenth birthday. Many potential adopters and other cats had come and gone, yet Baby remained. It was not just her...
What to Do If You Find Kittens Outside

Well, kitten season is upon us. And while kittens are remarkably cute, they are also very vulnerable and need a lot of care to survive. Did you know that on a typical spring and summer day, the Lycoming County SPCA may receive as many as fifteen kittens, sometimes...
