Open by appointment.
We are open by appointment. Please call 570-322-4646 for your appointment. We ask that you wear a mask when you come in. The SPCA is following CDC and PA Dept. of Health guidelines by limiting the number of people in the shelter, social distancing, and sanitation. We appreciate your cooperation.
Lycoming County SPCA
Since 1892: Connecting best friends for over 125 years!
The region’s only full-service shelter accepting and adopting ALL types of domestic animals. We are your resource for reporting and investigating animal abuse.
Your support of our privately run SPCA stays right here. Thank YOU!
Pets available for adoption
Events
There are no upcoming events at this time.